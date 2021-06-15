ReddCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $139,047.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $91.84 million and approximately $139,047.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,012.54 or 0.99990177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00031956 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.90 or 0.00344601 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.00426018 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.90 or 0.00796909 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00066222 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003292 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

