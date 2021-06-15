Rede Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Rede Wealth LLC lowered its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rede Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 697,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,373,000 after buying an additional 91,733 shares during the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 587,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,234,000 after acquiring an additional 40,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,063,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,635 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $$56.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,794. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.77. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

