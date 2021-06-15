Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.44 million-48.27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.68 million.

Shares of REED remained flat at $$1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,981. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $97.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 239.42% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

