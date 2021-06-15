Reef (REEF) Trading Up 9.6% This Week

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Reef has a market cap of $287.13 million and approximately $73.43 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

