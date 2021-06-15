Refinable (FINE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.15 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001285 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $21.15 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00059825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00150239 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00180121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.13 or 0.00945897 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,221.08 or 1.00348676 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

