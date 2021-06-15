Refinable Price Down 10% Over Last Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a market capitalization of $21.15 million and $1.15 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001285 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00059825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00150239 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00180121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.13 or 0.00945897 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,221.08 or 1.00348676 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.