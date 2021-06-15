Relative Value Partners Group LLC Acquires 12,509 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at $54,028,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $34,999,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,322,000 after buying an additional 881,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after buying an additional 672,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQC. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:EQC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,062. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $33.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 401.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.