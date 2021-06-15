Relative Value Partners Group LLC Buys 17,918 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,918 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.96% of BRT Apartments worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,686,000 after buying an additional 49,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Fredric H. Gould acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 373,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,575.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $60,286.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,241.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

BRT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.50. 110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,863. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.23 million, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

