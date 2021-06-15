Relative Value Partners Group LLC Buys 25,448 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,448 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned about 0.70% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPMT. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GPMT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.15. 1,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,733. The company has a market cap of $834.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. This is a boost from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

