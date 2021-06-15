Relative Value Partners Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned about 3.55% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $700,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $875,000.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$100.03 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,069. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.03.

