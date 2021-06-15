Relative Value Partners Group LLC Buys Shares of 277,649 TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 277,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.58% of TCW Strategic Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 217,854 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 507,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 39,614 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann purchased 87,525 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $496,266.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 520,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,036.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 205,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,313 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSI traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.90. 39,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,427. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $5.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

