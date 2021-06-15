Relative Value Partners Group LLC Cuts Stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,958 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned about 2.80% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 117,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,166. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $4.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.