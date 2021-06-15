Relative Value Partners Group LLC Grows Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,475,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,123 shares during the period. Barings BDC accounts for 1.3% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned approximately 3.08% of Barings BDC worth $14,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 80,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $92,070 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BBDC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,845. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $498.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

