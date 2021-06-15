Relative Value Partners Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,699,000 after buying an additional 194,556 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 33,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 150,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 50,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 325,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACRE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.71. 1,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,290. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $676.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.95.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.