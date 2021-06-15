Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,835 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned 0.10% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of MNR stock remained flat at $$19.65 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,973. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

MNR has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.