Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $11.21 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC reduced its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 304,780 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 77.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000.

FCT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.52. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,121. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $12.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

