Relative Value Partners Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,697 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $31,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $133,729,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,670,000. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 716,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,286. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.70 and a 12 month high of $152.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.60.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

