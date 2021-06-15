Relative Value Partners Group LLC Increases Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,315 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned about 0.47% of Ladder Capital worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 155,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 102,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,295,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of LADR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.98. 5,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,459. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.92 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a current ratio of 129.93.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $47,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 626,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 609,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,121 shares of company stock worth $954,500. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.