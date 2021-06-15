Relative Value Partners Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 2,780.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,734 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $16,138,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter.

VNQI stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.22. The stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,333. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.04. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

