Relative Value Partners Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,924,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,363.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.34. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,862. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $136.18 and a 52-week high of $198.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

