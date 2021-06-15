Relative Value Partners Group LLC Purchases 73,896 Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,896 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLNC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. 1,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.