Relative Value Partners Group LLC Raises Position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 90,210 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 102,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of TPZ traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $13.91. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,452. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

