Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 21,826 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,601. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.31. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $258.61 and a twelve month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.