Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 5,071 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,770. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

