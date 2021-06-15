Ren 1-Day Volume Tops $35.77 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, Ren has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Ren coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001175 BTC on popular exchanges. Ren has a total market cap of $467.62 million and approximately $35.77 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00060350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.79 or 0.00766319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00083734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.80 or 0.07760612 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

REN is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

