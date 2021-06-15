Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €37.75 ($44.41).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of Renault stock opened at €36.84 ($43.34) on Tuesday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a one year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €34.71.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.