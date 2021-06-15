renBTC One Day Volume Reaches $3.84 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for $40,086.12 or 0.99876209 BTC on exchanges. renBTC has a market capitalization of $401.65 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00062462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.40 or 0.00778361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00084311 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043096 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 10,020 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.