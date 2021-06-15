ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.53 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Shares of SOL stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,028,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,591. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.88.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

