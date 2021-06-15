Renew (LON:RNWH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $680.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 680 ($8.88) and last traded at GBX 673 ($8.79), with a volume of 12332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 660 ($8.62).

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNWH shares. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Renew presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 695 ($9.08).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 624.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £529.52 million and a PE ratio of 21.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 4.83 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

