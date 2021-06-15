Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to report sales of $44.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.90 million and the highest is $45.42 million. Repay reported sales of $36.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $216.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.60 million to $219.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $281.95 million, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $287.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. Repay’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPAY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.19. Repay has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,421 shares of company stock worth $915,039 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Repay in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Repay in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Repay by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

