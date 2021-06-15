REPO One Day Volume Reaches $121,535.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. One REPO coin can now be purchased for $0.0758 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $121,535.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00059666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00150147 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.55 or 0.00180750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.80 or 0.00976197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,146.32 or 1.00026199 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

