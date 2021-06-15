Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 15th (AAPL, AAV, AI, AT, AUMN, BCF, BMO, BOS, CBI, CM)

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 15th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target reduced by Fundamental Research from $148.12 to $144.27. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price target raised by Fundamental Research from C$13.30 to C$14.40. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$18.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) had its price target increased by Fundamental Research from $0.92 to $1.07. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) had its price target boosted by Fundamental Research from C$10.50 to C$10.67. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$136.00 to C$139.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) was given a C$51.00 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) had its target price increased by Fundamental Research from C$0.17 to C$0.29. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$156.00 to C$159.00.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was given a $11.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) had its price target lowered by Fundamental Research from C$1.10 to C$1.04. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$41.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$37.00 to C$42.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) had its target price lowered by Fundamental Research from C$9.88 to C$9.46. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$7.00.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$14.00 to C$12.00.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$7.50.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$10.00.

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) had its price target reduced by Fundamental Research from C$2.28 to C$2.23. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) had its target price boosted by Fundamental Research from C$0.57 to C$0.60. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Fundamental Research from $236.60 to $256.70. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) had its target price raised by Fundamental Research from C$0.27 to C$0.45. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) had its price target boosted by Fundamental Research from C$0.27 to C$0.39. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) was given a C$2.56 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) was given a C$5.30 target price by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was given a C$43.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$137.00 to C$140.00.

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) had its target price increased by Fundamental Research from C$0.53 to C$0.77. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$89.00 to C$91.00.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price target raised by Fundamental Research from C$10.08 to C$10.34. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) was given a C$5.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.