Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 15th (AAPL, AAV, AI, AT, AUMN, BCF, BMO, BOS, CBI, CM)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 15th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target reduced by Fundamental Research from $148.12 to $144.27. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI)

had its price target raised by Fundamental Research from C$13.30 to C$14.40. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$18.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) had its price target increased by Fundamental Research from $0.92 to $1.07. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) had its price target boosted by Fundamental Research from C$10.50 to C$10.67. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$136.00 to C$139.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) was given a C$51.00 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) had its target price increased by Fundamental Research from C$0.17 to C$0.29. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$156.00 to C$159.00.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was given a $11.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) had its price target lowered by Fundamental Research from C$1.10 to C$1.04. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$41.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$37.00 to C$42.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) had its target price lowered by Fundamental Research from C$9.88 to C$9.46. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$7.00.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$14.00 to C$12.00.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$7.50.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$10.00.

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) had its price target reduced by Fundamental Research from C$2.28 to C$2.23. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) had its target price boosted by Fundamental Research from C$0.57 to C$0.60. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Fundamental Research from $236.60 to $256.70. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) had its target price raised by Fundamental Research from C$0.27 to C$0.45. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) had its price target boosted by Fundamental Research from C$0.27 to C$0.39. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) was given a C$2.56 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) was given a C$5.30 target price by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was given a C$43.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$137.00 to C$140.00.

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) had its target price increased by Fundamental Research from C$0.53 to C$0.77. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$89.00 to C$91.00.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price target raised by Fundamental Research from C$10.08 to C$10.34. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) was given a C$5.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

