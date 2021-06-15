Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sanofi (SAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sanofi (EPA: SAN) recently:

6/15/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Sanofi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Baader Bank.

6/1/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SAN stock opened at €88.89 ($104.58) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.26.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

