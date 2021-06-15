Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 15th (ARCO, ARLO, ATEYY, ATTO, BASFY, BBCP, BBSI, BMO, CM, CWB)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 15th:

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$139.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$159.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$40.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$40.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its target price increased by Raymond James to C$100.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$40.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$91.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

