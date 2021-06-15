Restart Energy MWAT Tops 24 Hour Volume of $492,387.00 (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. Restart Energy MWAT has a market cap of $19.23 million and $492,387.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can now be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 72.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00062118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00022211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.13 or 0.00780331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00084215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043121 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Profile

Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

