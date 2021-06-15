Reviewing Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) and CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) and CAI International (NYSE:CAI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Custom Truck One Source and CAI International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Custom Truck One Source 0 0 3 0 3.00 CAI International 0 0 2 0 3.00

CAI International has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.62%. Given CAI International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CAI International is more favorable than Custom Truck One Source.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of CAI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of CAI International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and CAI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Custom Truck One Source -11.10% N/A -7.41% CAI International 20.43% 17.51% 3.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and CAI International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Custom Truck One Source $302.74 million 7.75 -$21.28 million ($0.91) -10.47 CAI International $294.01 million 2.30 $27.73 million $5.06 7.74

CAI International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Custom Truck One Source. Custom Truck One Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Custom Truck One Source has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAI International has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CAI International beats Custom Truck One Source on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The company offers specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. As of March 8, 2021, it had a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,500 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers and drills, underground equipment, aerial devices, boom trucks, stringing gear, and hi-rail equipment, as well as repair parts, tools, and accessories. The company was formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. in April 2021. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in the Kansas City, Missouri.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc. operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment. It leases its container equipment to lessees under long-term, short-term, and finance leases. The company also sells containers; and manages equipment for to third-party investors, as well as sells used containers. As of December 31, 2020, it had a container fleet comprised 1,798,520 cost equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Container Applications International, Inc. and changed its name to CAI International, Inc. in February 2007. CAI International, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

