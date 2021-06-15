Reviewing Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) & ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading -29.94% -0.64% -0.40% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Genco Shipping & Trading and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading 0 0 5 0 3.00 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 3 0 2.60

Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus price target of $16.73, suggesting a potential downside of 7.65%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus price target of $35.25, suggesting a potential downside of 21.47%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading $355.56 million 2.13 -$225.57 million ($0.35) -51.74 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.29 $517.96 million $4.96 9.05

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading. Genco Shipping & Trading is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Genco Shipping & Trading on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of February 24, 2021, the company fleet consisted of 17 Capesize, 9 Ultramax, and 15 Supramax with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,421,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

