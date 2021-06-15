Reviewing Independence (NYSE:IHC) & Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) and Independence (NYSE:IHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Primerica and Independence’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primerica $2.22 billion 2.83 $386.16 million $9.70 16.43 Independence $443.86 million 1.47 $18.88 million N/A N/A

Primerica has higher revenue and earnings than Independence.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Primerica and Independence, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primerica 0 0 3 0 3.00 Independence 0 0 0 0 N/A

Primerica presently has a consensus price target of $166.20, suggesting a potential upside of 4.29%. Given Primerica’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Primerica is more favorable than Independence.

Dividends

Primerica pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Independence pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Primerica pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Primerica has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Independence has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Primerica and Independence’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primerica 17.66% 22.82% 2.77% Independence 4.35% 3.54% 1.52%

Volatility and Risk

Primerica has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Primerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Independence shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Primerica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Independence shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Primerica beats Independence on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products. The company also provides mutual funds and various retirement plans, managed investments, variable and fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, and segregated funds. In addition, it offers auto and homeowners' insurance, home automation solutions, and mortgage loans; ID theft defense services; and insurance products, including supplemental health, accidental death, and disability for small businesses. Further, the company provides prepaid legal services that assist subscribers with legal matters, such as drafting wills, living wills and powers of attorney, trial defense, and motor vehicle-related matters. It distributes and sells its products through licensed sales representatives. Primerica, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage. It also provides supplemental products, including hospital indemnity, fixed indemnity limited benefit, critical illness, accident medical coverage, and life insurance products; pet insurance; and occupational accident insurance products, such as accidental death, accident disability, and accident medical benefits for occupational injuries to employees of companies. In addition, the company offers group long-term and short-term disability products to employers; New York short-term disability plan that offers temporary cash payments to replace wages lost; and group term life products, such as group term life, accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D), supplemental life and AD&D, and dependent life products. Further, it provides medicare supplements and advantages; employer group and individual insurance products, including self-funded programs; and affordable care act plans. Independence Holding Company markets its products through general agents, independent brokers, and independent producers. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

