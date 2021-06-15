Reviewing Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) & Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology 8.40% 1.13% 1.09% Daqo New Energy 23.49% 23.90% 14.23%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rubicon Technology and Daqo New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Daqo New Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60

Daqo New Energy has a consensus target price of $90.42, suggesting a potential upside of 31.69%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Daqo New Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $4.47 million 5.46 -$1.06 million N/A N/A Daqo New Energy $675.60 million 7.42 $129.20 million $1.72 39.92

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Rubicon Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. It also provides medications and vitamins to patients being discharged from skilled nursing facilities. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its principal customers include defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

