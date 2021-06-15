Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the May 13th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 22.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Revlon in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Revlon by 114.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Revlon by 152.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Revlon by 197.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Revlon in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REV stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. Revlon has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $836.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revlon will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

