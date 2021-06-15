REVV Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One REVV coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, REVV has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $25.72 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00062727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.29 or 0.00780120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00084421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.20 or 0.07848680 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

