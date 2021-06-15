Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,794 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Groupon worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $1,539,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth $703,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth $2,658,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Groupon alerts:

GRPN opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.52. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

GRPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.