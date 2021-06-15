Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXSM opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.88. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 2.53.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

