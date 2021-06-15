Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.48 Million Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Codexis worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,596,000 after acquiring an additional 721,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $15,472,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $13,098,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Codexis by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,513,000 after acquiring an additional 434,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $8,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.54 and a beta of 1.27. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. Codexis’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,885 shares of company stock worth $2,053,803. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

