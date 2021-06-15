Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.55 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 357,849 shares during the period. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.79. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,338.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

