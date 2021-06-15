Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.58 Million Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Scorpio Tankers worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STNG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,084,000 after acquiring an additional 204,047 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STNG opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.92. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

