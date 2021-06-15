Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,799 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,799 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of GoPro worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GoPro by 514.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after buying an additional 1,529,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,510 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 244,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 161,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $126,801.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,138.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $2,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,209,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 493,361 shares of company stock worth $5,549,918. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

