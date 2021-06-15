RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.99

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.13. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 211,339 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $50.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 31,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

