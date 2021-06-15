Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 6,151 ($80.36). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 6,092 ($79.59), with a volume of 1,968,544 shares trading hands.

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 6,200 ($81.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,923.85 ($77.40).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.01 billion and a PE ratio of 14.30.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

