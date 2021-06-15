RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$21.97. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$21.78, with a volume of 1,468,191 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.86.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -113.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.